‘Want to fly fighter jet’: Bengaluru lad makes it to Rashtriya Indian Military College  

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a proud moment for Karnataka, Divyansh Prakash (12) from DPS, Bengaluru, has been selected to the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He is the only candidate to qualify from Karnataka among the other 25 students selected from across the country.

RIMC is an Inter-Service Category ‘A’ establishment, administered through the Headquarters Army Military Training Command (HQ ARTRAC) under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Defence.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Divyansh said he is keen to fly the fighter jet when he grows up. His father, Ved Prakash, said, “This interest in the Armed forces developed from his regular visit to the Aero India show. He has been attending them since the age of 6.”

Divanysh is also an Olympiad winner since the age of three in Maths and Science. This year he received an Olympiad for English. One vacancy per state is allotted, however, some States with larger populations have the chance of availing of two vacancies. Divyansh was home-coached by his father for Maths and General Knowledge and taught English by his mother, dedicating 2-4 hours a day.

RIMC provides public school education to young boys in the age group of 11-18 selected only through an All-India Competitive Examination. The school acts as a feeder to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NAVAC). The process begins in Class 8 in January and July, selecting 50 cadets a year.

It has a rigorous selection process comprising an entrance exam, interview and medical test. All the candidates, qualified after the interview, undergo a medical examination at selected military hospitals and only those candidates found medically fit, are considered for RIMC.

The reason why RIMC is famous is because of its rich history and strong alumni. The school has given the nation six service chiefs, 45 Army commanders and 194 three-star officers through the years. It traces its origin to the Prince of Wales Royal Indian Military College, inaugurated on March 13, 1922, by Prince Edward VIII, the Prince of Wales and post-independence, it was handed over to the Union Ministry of Defence.

