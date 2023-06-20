Bengaluru women used up Rs 14 crore worth of free travel on June 18  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Total ticket sales under the Shakti scheme touched a new record of Rs 13.99 crore on June 18, while it was Rs 12.88 crore on June 17, and Rs 12.45 crore on June 16. The total ticket value from June 11 to 18 was Rs 84.28 crore, and a total of 3.63 crore women travelled for free on buses.

According to data from bus corporations, of the total 97.32 lakh passengers, KSRTC recorded the highest ridership on Sunday with 28.92 lakh, of which 15.43 lakh were women. BMTC buses recorded 28.35 lakh passengers of which 14.91 lakh were women, followed by NWKRTC with 23.74 lakh and 13.88 lakh women. KKRTC saw a total ridership of 16.30 lakh passengers of which 7.24 lakh were women.

From June 11 to 18, of the total 3.63 crore women, who availed of the scheme, 1.25 crore women travelled in BMTC buses and 1.04 crore in KSRTC. NWKRTC saw 87.33 lakh women passengers and 46.12 lakh in KKRTC.

Ticketless travel: BMTC collects Rs 6 lakh fine

BMTC has intensified checking on buses to penalise ticketless passengers. In May, they collected Rs 6.96 lakh as penalty. BMTC staffers went on 14,710 trips, penalised 3,659 ticketless passengers, and booked 1,288 cases against conductors for dereliction of duty, a release said Monday.

In May, 334 male passengers were penalised for occupying seats reserved for women, and Rs 34,400 was collected as penalties in accordance with the KMV Rules 94 read with Section 177 of the MV Act 1988.

BMTC said passengers should purchase tickets and passes to avoid not only being penalised but also embarrassed. It will also help the transport corporations provide better services. The bus corporations have also suggested that women passengers occupy seats reserved for them.

