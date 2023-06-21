Home Cities Bengaluru

On that note: Jonita Gandhi, Divine’s song 'Sitara' a perfect tune to set mood for party

For World Music Day, musicians Jonita Gandhi and Amaal Mallik speak about their latest releases and how fans in Bengaluru share a taste for a wide range of global musical genres and styles

BENGALURU:  Your dance playlist is surely going to have a new addition. Singer Jonita Gandhi and rapper Divine’s song Sitara is a perfect tune to set the mood for the party. The song is one of the singles from the rapper’s album Gunehgar.

Gandhi has been a regular visitor of the city and feels its fans have a diverse taste in music. “I love the vibe of the city. I’ve found the weather is cooler here than most cities. I really like the people there, they’re cool, calm, collected and smart. The biggest factor is that the music lovers from there listen to a wide variety of music and I love that because I feel they understand my performances and music to a greater level,” she says adding that she hopes to sing more songs in Kannada with her last one being the Kannada version of the song Deva Deva from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Coming back to Sitara, the song was launched at the recently concluded closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the city recently for a recording, Gandhi is thrilled with the response the song has been getting. “Both Divine and I knew we wanted to work together for a while. We met up in the studio and played with three or four ideas, and this is the one that we liked the most,” she says.

Although both the artistes have very different styles, Gandhi says it was their common love for music that brought them together. “It was pretty easy actually. Even though his style is different from mine because he’s a rapper and I’m a singer, our tastes in music are not very different. I grew up listening to a lot of Hip Hop, and he also appreciates pop music. This made it easy for us to be on the same page about what we thought sounded good,” says Gandhi.

Gandhi’s songs and music have been quite popular with the younger audience. “The style is the ‘Jonita’ style - it has a bit of English, a little Hindi and a touch of Punjabi. It’s fresh. It’s young. It’s me!” she adds. 
In a time when there are so many platforms for musicians, the singer believes that it is important to keep discovering yourself. “There’s so much that I haven’t done that I feel I can do, so I keep reinventing it one by one instead of all at once. I keep learning more things that I can and want to do, and I stay inspired by working with other artists like Divine, for instance. I think that’s how I keep myself relevant,” concludes Gandhi.

