Reva University to introduce ‘adaptive learning’, use AI to assist students

BENGALURU: Reva University has announced that it will introduce the concept of ‘Adaptive Learning’, making use of artificial intelligence (AI) for courses in the upcoming academic year.

The university said it will be the first in the country to do so. “Through Adaptive Learning, the university will provide the latest offerings to assist students to learn efficiently and effectively, besides giving exposure to multiple courses and innovation avenues. At Reva Business School, for instance, our focus is on mentoring and grooming leaders and managers who will make a difference in the global economy,” Reva University Chancellor Dr Shyama Raju said on Wednesday.

Reva had been ranked in the 51-100 band in ‘Innovation’, under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. The university announced that it would make use of Adaptive Learning in courses to do away with the mindset of ‘one size fits all’ in education.

“Each student has a unique learning style and their own struggles. With technology invading our lives, especially with the recent AI advances, a whole new experience of personalized learning has now emerged,” the university said.

Meanwhile, as education moves towards a holistic approach, with focus on humanities and wellness, the university stated that it would encourage courses in the area of film studies and athlete wellness.

