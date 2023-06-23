Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro's KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli completion deadline officially pushed to August end

Asked about the work pending at Jyotipura, a senior official said that the station runs to a length of 130 metres with elevation work on the sidewall still pending.

Published: 23rd June 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

The Jyotipura Metro station on the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli stretch is is yet to be completed.(Photo | Express)

The Jyotipura Metro station on the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli stretch is is yet to be completed.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro station and the need to carry out signalling synchronisation on the full Purple Line from Challaghatta station to Whitefield Kadugodi are the reasons, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez.

This missing link was to be launched by July with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar too announcing it during his review meeting with BMRCL.

Parwez told TNIE, "Though only 2.5-km of a stretch remain between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura remains, the signalling now has to be reset for the full Purple Line which is getting ready. Hence, this has to be done for the entire line now," he explained. PM Modi inaugurated the 13.71-km long Kadugodi-K R Pura stretch on March 25 and the occupancy levels on this stretch average between 26,000 and 27,000 commuters daily presently. The full East-West Line will run to a total of 43.49 km.

The MD added that the electric supply for the newly launched line was presently being drawn from the Garudacharpalya station. "This has to be now shifted to Baiyappanahalli station. This takes some time," he said. The Jyotipura Metro station is yet to be completed. We are looking at conducting train trial runs by mid-July and launch by August-end," he added. However, sources inside BMRCL say the line could be ready only by September.

Asked about the work pending at Jyotipura, a senior official said that the station runs to a length of 130 metres with elevation work on the sidewall still pending. "The station has 50% of the wall having a stone wall which is ready. The other half is supposed to have aluminium glazing, louvre panel and other aspects and these are not yet ready. The Systems work too is pending along with some minor completion works," he said.

On the recurring complaint from present commuters on the new line about the absence of parking spaces, the MD said that land was not available along the Kadugodi-K R Pura stretch. "We have limited parking space and only two-wheelers can be accommodated as of now," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro station Whitefield Kadugodi DK Shivakumar BMRCL Baiyappanahalli
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp