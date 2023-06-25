Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

The census will be conducted on hybrid mode -- teams will gather data, which will be combined with the details collected from drones.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   In a first, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to use drones for its dog survey in the city, which will be conducted after four years. BBMP Special Commissioner (health), Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said, “We are planning to use drones on a pilot basis in remote areas and places adjacent to water bodies to locate the dogs.” The census will be conducted on hybrid mode -- teams will gather data, which will be combined with the details collected from drones.

Since drones are being used for the first time, they will be only used in relatively open areas as certain areas in the city are congested, and have narrow lanes and hanging electric cables. Officials said that 50 teams, each comprising two people, will visit the areas from July 1 from 6:30 am to 10 am daily. The surveyors will also click photographs to avoid duplication during the census.

The last census was in 2019. Since multiple dog-biting cases were reported in Bengaluru, BBMP officials expect that they will get information on dog population in different areas, and control them. The census will also help them study the impact of animal birth control (ABC) measures and anti-rabies programmes.
Another pilot project is on the cards after the census concludes, where they will insert microchips in dogs, containing details of vaccination and sterilisation. This will identify dogs who have not been vaccinated and prevent multiple vaccination of the same dog due to lack of information.  

Amrut Sridhara Hiranya, a dog behaviour expert from Bengaluru, said the pandemic has resulted in an increase in the number of stray dogs in general because the neutering and vaccination programmes came to a halt for months. The census will help in reducing dog-bite cases and control their population across the city, added Hiranya.

