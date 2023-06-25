Home Cities Bengaluru

Sessions court in Bengaluru denies anticipatory bail to Geeklurn Institute co-director  

Claiming that there is no mention of his involvement in the complaint, the accused contended that he was in no way connected to the business run by the firm.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A city civil and sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail petition of S Arun Kumar, co-director of Geeklurn Institute, who has been accused of allegedly cheating 1,800 students by raising a loan of Rs 48 crore in their names from banks. 

Passing the order, LXII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge A Eranna said,  “Considering the gravity and seriousness of the offence, this court is of the view that the petitioner is not entitled to anticipatory bail. I am of the view that there are no reasonable and sufficient grounds which warrant this court to enlarge the petitioner on anticipatory bail at this stage.”  

Claiming that there is no mention of his involvement in the complaint, the accused contended that he was in no way connected to the business run by the firm. He only submitted Income tax returns and collected the fees, he claimed.

The public prosecutor objected that the investigation has revealed that the petitioner is not only a chartered accountant, but also a co-director of the firm. The investigation report revealed that the petitioner helped to open bank accounts and filed the application as a co-applicant. He is involved in the firm’s financial transactions and crores of rupees were transferred from different banks to the firm’s account. The case is under investigation. If he is released on bail, he may abscond, the public prosecutor argued.  

Referring to the complaint, the public prosecutor also argued that after obtaining the loan from banks in the students’ name, the firm did not give them the amount. In all, the firm obtained a loan of Rs 48 crore from banks in the name of more than 1,800 students. In this regard, more than 90 persons have lodged complaints, the prosecutor told the court.  

According to the FIR, Geeklurn Institute lured students through advertisements stating that they provide a Data Science programme through a social media platform at zero cost EMI and that there is a facility to repay the amount after their placement. The EMI will be paid in the form of a scholarship to the account of the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sessions court in Bengaluru
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp