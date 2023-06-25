Home Cities Bengaluru

Shakti scheme in Karnataka eats into KSRTC premium bus rides  

“Ever since the Shakti scheme was launched on June 11 across the state, the demand for premium services has witnessed a dip of more than 20 per cent.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sources confirm there was a dip in demand for premium buses in the city after the launch of Shakti scheme

Sources confirm there was a dip in demand for premium buses in the city after the launch of Shakti scheme

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   After the launch of the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel for women in ordinary government buses, the demand for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) premium bus services has witnessed a dip of over 20 per cent. 

Sources from the bus corporation confirmed that there was a dip in demand for premium buses like the Rajahamsa, Airavat and Vaibav, including the recently launched electric bus service, EV Power Plus, to different destinations from Bengaluru like Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet and Davangere. However, they are confident that passengers will return to the premium services after euphoria around the free scheme fades out.

“Ever since the Shakti scheme was launched on June 11 across the state, the demand for premium services has witnessed a dip of more than 20 per cent. While the scheme does not have any impact on long-route buses, the ones which do have a journey time of around five hours have witnessed a slight hit like the premium services to Bengaluru-Mysuru,” a source said.

Prashanth M, a regular commuter on KSRTC electric bus service from Bengaluru to Mysuru, said he travelled in the ordinary bus last week as his wife wished to make use of the free bus service. “It is good that the government is offering free travel to women. Compared to electric buses, we reached almost an hour late. If I am travelling alone, I prefer electric buses only,” he said. 

The source added that those who are used to the premium services will only wish to travel in such buses. “Whenever any free service is offered by the government, we find a lot of people going to experience it. Those who want comfort and smooth travel will always prefer premium services. Also, premium buses reach destinations early reducing the travel time. For example, the electric buses from Bengaluru will directly go to Mysuru on the expressway and will not enter Ramanagar and Mandya like ordinary buses in which free rides are allowed,” the source said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakti schem KSRTC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp