Shakti scheme in Karnataka eats into KSRTC premium bus rides  

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the launch of the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel for women in ordinary government buses, the demand for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) premium bus services has witnessed a dip of over 20 per cent.

Sources from the bus corporation confirmed that there was a dip in demand for premium buses like the Rajahamsa, Airavat and Vaibav, including the recently launched electric bus service, EV Power Plus, to different destinations from Bengaluru like Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet and Davangere. However, they are confident that passengers will return to the premium services after euphoria around the free scheme fades out.

“Ever since the Shakti scheme was launched on June 11 across the state, the demand for premium services has witnessed a dip of more than 20 per cent. While the scheme does not have any impact on long-route buses, the ones which do have a journey time of around five hours have witnessed a slight hit like the premium services to Bengaluru-Mysuru,” a source said.

Prashanth M, a regular commuter on KSRTC electric bus service from Bengaluru to Mysuru, said he travelled in the ordinary bus last week as his wife wished to make use of the free bus service. “It is good that the government is offering free travel to women. Compared to electric buses, we reached almost an hour late. If I am travelling alone, I prefer electric buses only,” he said.

The source added that those who are used to the premium services will only wish to travel in such buses. “Whenever any free service is offered by the government, we find a lot of people going to experience it. Those who want comfort and smooth travel will always prefer premium services. Also, premium buses reach destinations early reducing the travel time. For example, the electric buses from Bengaluru will directly go to Mysuru on the expressway and will not enter Ramanagar and Mandya like ordinary buses in which free rides are allowed,” the source said.

