Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Ban on bikes, autos from July

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, agricultural vehicles like tractors, and cycles will not be allowed to enter the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from mid-July. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India told TNIE that they are awaiting an official notification in this regard in the next 10-15 days.

The 119-km e-way that helps travellers reach Mysuru from Bengaluru in just 90 minutes has been in the news for one or the other reason ever since its official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. More than 150 people have lost their lives on the 6-10 lane e-way that was opened for traffic last October.

Ever since the e-way was opened for traffic, there have been discussions to prohibit two-wheelers and three-wheelers as they are said to pose a threat to the vehicles that are permitted to travel at a speed of 120km/hour. Earlier, there were plans to allow superbikes, however, they will also be banned as officials said that most of them do not follow lane discipline and travel at prohibited high speeds.

“On the lines with Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Vadodara expressways, two- and three-wheelers will be prohibited on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Once notified, the ban will be enforced immediately,” said Vivek Jaiswal, Regional Officer, NHAI, Bengaluru. He said all the above processes are expected to be completed in a span of over 10-15 days.

KSRTC DRIVER DIES AS E-BUS RAMS GOODS VEHICLE

Bengaluru: An Powerplus electric bus belonging to the KSRTC met with an accident on Wednesday, killing the driver and leaving three passengers injured. The bus attached to the Bangalore Central Division was heading towards Bengaluru from Madikeri, when it collided with a goods vehicle carrying plywood sheets, moving ahead, on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. The goods vehicle had suddenly slowed down, as one of its tyres had burst, causing the e-bus to ram it from behind. Due to the collision, the protruding plywood sheets broke the windshield of the bus and hit the driver’s chest, causing him to lose control. He died of his injuries. The deceased is identified as Ramesh G (51), who had served KSRTC for over 19 years.

