Merits of a Maestro

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: M Subramani, better known as JMS Mani, passed away in June 2021 but left a legacy that is undying and vibrant. In June 2023, the KYNKYNY Art Gallery on Infantry Road, on Mani’s death anniversary month, has been running a retrospective on his body of work.

The exhibition will be going on until June 30, from 11 am to 6 pm. Vivek Radhakrishnan, founder and curator at KYNKYNY, says, “JMS was a hugely popular artist, and this is the first exhibition of his work since his sad and unfortunate demise, so a lot of collectors and enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for it. We had been planning the exhibition with JMS’ family for over a year, and we felt that now was the right time for it, two years after his passing,” shares Radhakrishnan about the exhibition titled ‘Badami and beyond: A Retrospective of JMS Mani’.

The goal of the exhibition, much like its name, goes beyond just honouring Mani. “The aim of this exhibition was not only to remember and honour a great artist, but also to showcase his incredible range of work. Not many people are familiar with his work beyond the Badami series, and it is truly fantastic art, so we felt it needed to be highlighted. What is on display and available at the gallery is the best of his remaining works, so something very special indeed. We also have a display of his sketches and photographs since his student days. This allows the viewers to experience Mani’s creative thinking and process through the length of his life,” he says.

Since Radhakrishnan and the gallery has had a long-term relationship with the late artist, this retrospective feels a bit personal. “JMS Mani was a very important person to us, and someone who pushed us to start this art gallery 20 years ago. Our connection with him dates much before that too, so this exhibition certainly has a lot of emotion and historical importance,” he explains.

To Radhakrishan, Mani has left a visible impression on the city’s young artists. “I believe there is hardly anyone around who has done as much for their students as JMS Mani did for his. His complete focus was on them and creating opportunities for them to grow as artists. From his many students that we have worked with and supported over the years, I would not say that I see a stylistic influence, but I definitely know that he has influenced their work ethic and attitude. He was a tough teacher, but instilled in his students what is needed to survive in what can be a very challenging line of work,” he says.

