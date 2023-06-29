Working around loneliness

Dr Girishchandra By

BENGALURU: Loneliness has long been recognised as a deep-seated human emotion that can profoundly affect our well-being. A study, however, has recently proven that the impact of loneliness on our health extends far beyond our emotional condition. The study reveals that loneliness can accelerate the ageing process more than smoking, highlighting the critical need to address this societal issue.

The connection between loneliness and ageing originates from the complex interplay that exists between our mental and physical well-being. Loneliness goes far beyond a mere emotional state, significantly affecting our physical health. Prolonged feelings of loneliness trigger physiological responses that can lead to chronic inflammation, weakened immune function, and accelerated cellular ageing.

This process contributes to various health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and cognitive decline. It is crucial to understand that loneliness has a tangible impact on our overall well-being.

Identifying loneliness symptoms

Understanding the indicators of loneliness allows people to make proactive efforts to improve their mental and physical well-being. Long-term feelings of emptiness, social retreat, difficulties building meaningful relationships, increased pessimism, and a lack of drive or interest in daily tasks are all signs of loneliness. Early identification of these indications can assist in seeking appropriate support and action.

Value of self-love

Self-love is essential in combating loneliness. Developing self-compassion and engaging in self-care activities such as mindfulness, journaling, or hobbies fosters an optimistic sense of self-worth. Having a positive self-image allows people to build resilience and provide themselves with ways to cope with the strain that comes with loneliness.

Managing loneliness-related stress

Minimising the stress of loneliness necessitates active participation and the strength of the human connection. Cultivating meaningful relationships mitigates the negative consequences of loneliness by giving emotional support, companionship, and a sense of belonging. Participating in community events, joining social clubs, or volunteering promotes social connections and provides a chance to make lasting connections. Getting professional help through therapy or support groups can also provide helpful guidance and tools for coping with the issues of loneliness.

Risk faced by young adults

Young adults, immersed in a digital era, face unique challenges regarding loneliness and social isolation. With the pervasive use of smartphones and the allure of social media, genuine human interactions can often take a backseat. While appearing connected virtually, young adults may experience feelings of isolation and disconnection. Balancing virtual interactions with real-life connections is crucial to safeguard their mental and physical well-being.

We can combat loneliness and pave the way for a happier, healthier future by cultivating a society that values genuine relationships, encourages social activity, and de-stigmatises mental health concerns. Let us embrace the power of human connection and prioritise our well-being, for it contains the secret to a life full of vitality and longevity.

(The writer is a Sr. consultant - psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)

