South India’s first vertebral stentoplasty conducted at Bengaluru hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 57-year-old woman, having suffered a spine fracture along with rheumatoid arthritis, underwent a vertebral body stenting procedure at city-based Aster CMI Hospital. This is claimed to be the first such surgery performed in South India.

The woman was brought to the hospital in severe pain and was even unable to walk. With her limited mobility, the doctors decided to perform a vertebral body stenting procedure (stentoplasty), which was minimally invasive. Dr Umesh Srikantha, Sr Consultant - Neurosurgery, Head of Spine Services, Aster CMI Hospital, explained: “The surgery was minimally invasive and was performed using the latest medical procedure in vertebral augmentation which gave immediate relief to the patient, who was able to walk in less than 24 hours. Balloon Kyphoplasty prevents the vertebral body from collapsing and also helps in vertebral body height restoration and shape.”

A stent was inserted along with the balloon in the vertebrae, and the balloon was inflated later to raise the collapsed vertebra.

The cavity formed after deflating the balloon, and was filled with bone cement to support the bone surrounding, Dr Srikantha explained. The whole procedure was completed within an hour and the patient saw significant improvement. She was able to walk comfortably without any assistance, he added.

S Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Aster CMI Hospital proudly called it South India’s first such surgery conducted at their hospital, which was made possible with the help of high-end technology.

BENGALURU: A 57-year-old woman, having suffered a spine fracture along with rheumatoid arthritis, underwent a vertebral body stenting procedure at city-based Aster CMI Hospital. This is claimed to be the first such surgery performed in South India. The woman was brought to the hospital in severe pain and was even unable to walk. With her limited mobility, the doctors decided to perform a vertebral body stenting procedure (stentoplasty), which was minimally invasive. Dr Umesh Srikantha, Sr Consultant - Neurosurgery, Head of Spine Services, Aster CMI Hospital, explained: “The surgery was minimally invasive and was performed using the latest medical procedure in vertebral augmentation which gave immediate relief to the patient, who was able to walk in less than 24 hours. Balloon Kyphoplasty prevents the vertebral body from collapsing and also helps in vertebral body height restoration and shape.” A stent was inserted along with the balloon in the vertebrae, and the balloon was inflated later to raise the collapsed vertebra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The cavity formed after deflating the balloon, and was filled with bone cement to support the bone surrounding, Dr Srikantha explained. The whole procedure was completed within an hour and the patient saw significant improvement. She was able to walk comfortably without any assistance, he added. S Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Aster CMI Hospital proudly called it South India’s first such surgery conducted at their hospital, which was made possible with the help of high-end technology.