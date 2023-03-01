Pity thy neighbour?: Pakistan economic crisis

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pakistan is going through its worst crisis in the last few decades. Their economy is crumbling, and their Forex reserves are said to last for only three more weeks.

This means their economy could crumble before 'Pathaan' completes its theatrical run. The people are suffering to fight inflation dangling at 25% for daily essentials like petrol and rice.

Pakistan is also suffering from the threat of an emboldened Taliban that is operating both out of Afghanistan, and its Pakistani ‘on-site’ division – the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan. The situation is so dire that it makes me feel bad. Now, before you accuse me of being an ‘anti-national presstitute’, allow me to clarify my feelings.

Till the ’80s, Pakistan’s economy was actually performing much better than India’s. While India’s growth rate languished at a measly 3% and was mocked around the world as the ‘Hindu rate of growth’, Pakistan enjoyed the benefits of cotton and jute exports. Even in cricket, Pakistan was easily the stronger team. A win against Pakistan was rare and memorable, and their bowlers mastered the reverse swing even as our batsmen were still dealing with a regular swing.

But as India chugged forward using the reforms of 1991, Pakistan has struggled to find any stability since. The Pakistan Army controls the day-to-day operations of the elected government – a stark difference from India where the Army is looked at as aspirational and inspirational. The differences are more than just economic. India boasts of a multi-cultural fabric whereas Pakistan suffers from the problems that usually befall a country governed by religious laws. Conservatism has held the nation back, and it is easier for Pakistanis to reverse-swing the cricket ball, than swing the other way!

Post 2010, there simply hasn’t been any competition. To know how much Pakistan matters in our day-to-day affairs, simply pick up a newspaper and look at the headlines. While Pakistan used to be a standard fixture in our newspapers till the last decade, it barely features in the news now. India has moved far ahead and is now the fifth-largest economy in the world. Pakistan meanwhile has continued to deal with the same issues, akin to the high-school bully you meet when you go back to your native place. The attacks of 26/11 were the final straw that broke the camel’s back and eliminated all options for reconciliation.

Looking at Pakistan today makes you appreciate our nation. Whatever our political or ideological issues, we have survived as a democracy (except for that 21-month blip in the form of the Emergency). Pakistan has had a total of 29 Prime Ministers so far, and not one of them has completed their term of five years. Some, like Nawaz Sharif, have been elected as Prime Minister thrice, but haven’t completed a single full term. For all practical matters, Pakistan today is not considered an equal, but a lesser brother – like an Arbaaz Khan or a Sanjay Kapoor.

Then why does my heart go out to Pakistanis? That’s because a nation is not its politicians or its army. A nation is not its lawmakers or its businessmen. A nation is its people; those that are struggling for food, fuel and education.

We may be going through a bountiful period in our history now, but not many decades ago, we were suffering from the same problems. Perhaps helping Pakistan will prove that we are no more competitors. That we are the elder sibling. There, I have said something that can qualify as ‘anti-national’. But please don’t ask me to go to Pakistan -- how on earth am I supposed to endure 25% inflation?!?

(The writer’s views are his own)

