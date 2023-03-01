Proper breathing, meditation improve health and beauty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Pratibimb Charitable Trust organised a three-day life and breath residential camp at Bowring Institute in Bengaluru, from February 24-26, 2023. Unique breathing exercises were taught to the participants to help improve breathing, lung capacity and keep the body free from diseases. It also offers mental relaxation through meditation, said Shashi Buwania, working member at the Trust.

The camp held in Bengaluru was an abridged version of the regular life and breath programme conducted by the Trust.

The objective was not merely to teach meditation practices, but to make them interesting and enjoyable so that each human being is able to live a happy, healthy and fruitful life.

The Trust provides programmes which are taught at five levels – basic level - Life and Breath (LaB), and four levels of advanced course – Life is Mind, Body, Spirit (LiMBS).

BENGALURU: Members of Pratibimb Charitable Trust organised a three-day life and breath residential camp at Bowring Institute in Bengaluru, from February 24-26, 2023. Unique breathing exercises were taught to the participants to help improve breathing, lung capacity and keep the body free from diseases. It also offers mental relaxation through meditation, said Shashi Buwania, working member at the Trust. The camp held in Bengaluru was an abridged version of the regular life and breath programme conducted by the Trust. The objective was not merely to teach meditation practices, but to make them interesting and enjoyable so that each human being is able to live a happy, healthy and fruitful life. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Trust provides programmes which are taught at five levels – basic level - Life and Breath (LaB), and four levels of advanced course – Life is Mind, Body, Spirit (LiMBS).