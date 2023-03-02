Karnataka: CET applications to go live today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will call applications for the CET on Thursday. Registration will start from March 2 till April 5, with the last day to pay fees on April 7.

Applications will be through the online mode, with caste and income details verified through a web-based service. KEA has advised that details like RD number should be entered correctly.

It has also stated that in case the RD number doesn’t match with the data provided, a separate schedule will be provided in June to conduct physical verification of documents. Students will be able to monitor and track their applications online and any queries regarding the application can be sent to keaugcet2023@gmail.com.

KEA had earlier announced that CET will take place on May 20 and 21, with the Kannada language paper on May 22. According to the timetable posted by KEA on Wednesday, the test will take place in two slots, from 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The Biology and Mathematics papers will be on May 20, while the Physics and Chemistry papers will be on May 21, in their respec-tive time slots.

