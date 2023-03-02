Upgraded beds at Victoria Hospital's burns ward to improve patient care in Bengaluru

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From now on patients who get admitted to the Mahabodi burns ward at Victoria Hospital can get a quality treatment that is free from any kind of cross-infection. Under its new initiative ‘Single Bed Single Patient’, all the burns victims get a separate room and a bed similar to the ones used in the intensive care units (ICUs) that can be operated using a remote.

Doctors at the ward said this has helped them to treat patients with dignity and the remote-controlled bed helps them attend to burns without causing inconvenience to the patients. The burns ward at Victoria Hospital which was built with the help of the Mahabodhi Trust is named Mahabodhi burns centre and it is one of the major hospitals dedicated to treating burns. It is equipped with major facilities that can treat third-degree burns and even private hospitals refer patients to Victoria Hospital which has a skin bank.

Dr KT Ramesh, HoD, Plastic Surgery and Burns, Victoria Hospital, said, “On average, every month we get nearly 200 burns patients. As we have specialised care, patients are referred here from different parts of the state and also from neighbouring states. Every day we have more than 50 patients who come in for dressing.”

“People who sustain burn injuries usually have to stay in the hospital for a long time as the wounds have to heal and the patient’s health improves. During their stay, we have to take care that they do not get cross-infection and that they stay in the bed without any inconvenience. Keeping all this in mind, we have upgraded the beds in the burns ward with government and CSR funds” Dr Ramesh added.

The beds are similar to the ones you can see in advanced intensive care units that can be operated using a remote without moving or lifting the patients,” he said. He added that with the upgraded facility of 54 beds with a separate room, they are able to treat patients better and avoid chances of infection. Dr Ramesh said that patients who suffer burn injuries tend to lose their confidence and they are provided counselling by experts at Victoria Hospital.

