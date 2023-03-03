Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP budget: Animal lovers cheer combo anti-rabies vaccine for stray dogs 

To control the stray dog menace, the budget also aims to double the number of spaying and neutering stray dogs.  

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:45 AM

Stray Dogs

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Animal lovers have welcomed the BBMP budget that has earmarked Rs 20 crore to administer a five-in-one anti-rabies vaccine to stray dogs and Rs 5 crore to set up two electric crematoriums for animals. Animal rights activist Arun Prasad claimed that the Palike is the first municipal corporation in India to announce a ‘canine core vaccine’.

“According to the 2019 dog census, there are nearly 2.45 lakh stray dogs in Bengaluru. They are prone to Canine distemper, leptospirosis, canine parvovirus and other dreaded viral infections. The life span of stray dogs is around 15 years. However, if they are infected with these, they die in a year. With the announcement of the ‘canine core vaccine’, the painful death of stray dogs can be prevented,” said Prasad. He also welcomed the construction of two electric crematoriums.

“For a big city like Bengaluru, there is only one crematorium for animals, in Sumanahalli. The city needs multiple crematoriums,” he said. To control the stray dog menace, the budget also aims to double the number of spaying and neutering stray dogs.  

