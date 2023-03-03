Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, IISc to contribute to training platform Sathee

The UGC chairman said that contribution to learning material would be made by both IIT-Kanpur and IISc.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be one of the contributors of the Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (Sathee) initiative, which is to be launched soon. Sathee is an initiative spearheaded by the ministry of education to help students gain access to training and coaching for competitive examinations for free.

The ministry will be collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur, to launch the initiative.

University Grants Commission chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the launch of Sathee would take place at 10.45am on March 6 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

It will give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams, he added. 

The UGC chairman said that contribution to learning material would be made by both IIT-Kanpur and IISc. “This platform aims to bridge the gap for students in society who can’t afford costly entrance exam guidance and coaching. Sathee aims to make students learn the concepts and focus on topics in which they are weak, so they feel confident to write any exam by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members,” he said.

The interactive programme is currently open for coaching help for  JEE  and NEET. It makes use of an indigenously-developed AI programme called Prutor, which was developed through IIT-Kanpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc Sathee
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp