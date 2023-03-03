Now, IISc to contribute to training platform Sathee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be one of the contributors of the Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (Sathee) initiative, which is to be launched soon. Sathee is an initiative spearheaded by the ministry of education to help students gain access to training and coaching for competitive examinations for free.

The ministry will be collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur, to launch the initiative.

University Grants Commission chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the launch of Sathee would take place at 10.45am on March 6 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

It will give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams, he added.

The UGC chairman said that contribution to learning material would be made by both IIT-Kanpur and IISc. “This platform aims to bridge the gap for students in society who can’t afford costly entrance exam guidance and coaching. Sathee aims to make students learn the concepts and focus on topics in which they are weak, so they feel confident to write any exam by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members,” he said.

The interactive programme is currently open for coaching help for JEE and NEET. It makes use of an indigenously-developed AI programme called Prutor, which was developed through IIT-Kanpur.

