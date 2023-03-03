Stay alert to tackle heat-related ailments: Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended to the Karnataka Health Department to perform clinical and energy auditing in government-run health centres to ensure preparedness for heat-related ailments in Karnataka in case the temperature soars drastically in the upcoming months.

This comes in the wake of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) issuing an advisory on March 1 directing all state nodal officers under National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to formulate a heat action plan to reduce morbidity and mortality caused due to extreme heat. It was issued after February 2023 was recorded as the hottest month after 122 years. The temperature is expected to rise drastically in the upcoming summer months with heat waves expected in certain parts.

The TAC was directed to evaluate the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry and give suggestions, if any. The committee said besides IVF fluids and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), coconut water is a good substitute in case a person is suffering from dehydration, and it should be made available in places wherever possible.

Dr Shariff, Deputy Director, Karnataka Health Department, said they have received the TAC committee’s report and are planning to issue an advisory for the people of Karnataka in four to five days. He said the health centres in the state have appropriate stock of IVF and other fluids required and can be procured accordingly in case of any shortage.

NCDC has advised procurement and supply of adequate quantities of ORS packs, essential medicines and ice packs to support heat stroke cases or electrolyte imbalance. Sufficient drinking water must also be ensured at all health facilities.

It has also recommended monitoring of heat-related ailments and maintaining a list of heat stroke cases and deaths (suspected/confirmed) at all facilities. The state and disaster management authorities must also work in sync to identify cases in remote areas as well.

