Home Cities Bengaluru

Stay alert to tackle heat-related ailments: Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee

Dr Shariff, Deputy Director, Karnataka Health Department, said they have received the TAC committee’s report and are planning to issue an advisory for the people of Karnataka in four to five days.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

summer, heat wave, sunglasses, shades, walking, heat,

Representational Image (File | PTI)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended to the Karnataka Health Department to perform clinical and energy auditing in government-run health centres to ensure preparedness for heat-related ailments in Karnataka in case the temperature soars drastically in the upcoming months. 

This comes in the wake of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) issuing an advisory on March 1 directing all state nodal officers under National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to formulate a heat action plan to reduce morbidity and mortality caused due to extreme heat. It was issued after February 2023 was recorded as the hottest month after 122 years.  The temperature is expected to rise drastically in the upcoming summer months with heat waves expected in certain parts. 

The TAC was directed to evaluate the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry and give suggestions, if any. The committee said besides IVF fluids and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), coconut water is a good substitute in case a person is suffering from dehydration, and it should be made available in places wherever possible. 

Dr Shariff, Deputy Director, Karnataka Health Department, said they have received the TAC committee’s report and are planning to issue an advisory for the people of Karnataka in four to five days. He said the health centres in the state have appropriate stock of IVF and other fluids required and can be procured accordingly in case of any shortage. 

NCDC has advised procurement and supply of adequate quantities of ORS packs, essential medicines and ice packs to support heat stroke cases or electrolyte imbalance. Sufficient drinking water must also be ensured at all health facilities. 

It has also recommended monitoring of heat-related ailments and maintaining a list of heat stroke cases and deaths (suspected/confirmed) at all facilities. The state and disaster management authorities must also work in sync to identify cases in remote areas as well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Technical Advisory Committee Karnataka heat
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp