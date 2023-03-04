Home Cities Bengaluru

Muslim community elders tell youth not to do bike stunts on Shab-e-Barat night

A senior traffic police official said that during festivals like Shab-e-Baarat and New Year, the flyovers will be closed after 9 pm.  

Published: 04th March 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

For representational purposes

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With Shab-e-Baarat, a holy night for the Muslim community, falling on Tuesday, 
community elders and imams have been collectively giving sermons asking the youth to save the image of the community and not to get into legal trouble by doing stunts on two-wheelers.The imams have appealed to community leaders and elders to have an eye on youth on Tuesday night as accidents and unsavoury incidents have taken place in the past.

For almost a decade now, the Bengaluru traffic police have also taken a decision to block the flyovers in the city after 9 pm.“The Shab-e-Barat is an indication of the arrival of the holy month of Ramzan. Community members have been told to come to masjids and pray. About 400-plus masjids in the city have been asked to give sermons on Friday and also make announcements on the night of Shab-e-Baarat.

Not just wheeling and bike stunts, youth and community members have been asked not to roam around that night on the streets and not to disturb other community members. Some elders and leaders in each area will keep an eye and if necessary will also call the police to ensure that peace is not disturbed,” said Maqsood Imram Rashadi, Chief Imam, Jamia Masjid City Market.

A senior traffic police official said that during festivals like Shab-e-Baarat and New Year, the flyovers will be closed after 9 pm. By then, the traffic would have become normal. “All cameras in junctions are functioning and offenders will be caught if they involve in dangerous stunts.” Said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shab-e-Barat night Muslim
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp