Muslim community elders tell youth not to do bike stunts on Shab-e-Barat night

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Shab-e-Baarat, a holy night for the Muslim community, falling on Tuesday,

community elders and imams have been collectively giving sermons asking the youth to save the image of the community and not to get into legal trouble by doing stunts on two-wheelers.The imams have appealed to community leaders and elders to have an eye on youth on Tuesday night as accidents and unsavoury incidents have taken place in the past.

For almost a decade now, the Bengaluru traffic police have also taken a decision to block the flyovers in the city after 9 pm.“The Shab-e-Barat is an indication of the arrival of the holy month of Ramzan. Community members have been told to come to masjids and pray. About 400-plus masjids in the city have been asked to give sermons on Friday and also make announcements on the night of Shab-e-Baarat.

Not just wheeling and bike stunts, youth and community members have been asked not to roam around that night on the streets and not to disturb other community members. Some elders and leaders in each area will keep an eye and if necessary will also call the police to ensure that peace is not disturbed,” said Maqsood Imram Rashadi, Chief Imam, Jamia Masjid City Market.

A senior traffic police official said that during festivals like Shab-e-Baarat and New Year, the flyovers will be closed after 9 pm. By then, the traffic would have become normal. “All cameras in junctions are functioning and offenders will be caught if they involve in dangerous stunts.” Said the official.

BENGALURU: With Shab-e-Baarat, a holy night for the Muslim community, falling on Tuesday, community elders and imams have been collectively giving sermons asking the youth to save the image of the community and not to get into legal trouble by doing stunts on two-wheelers.The imams have appealed to community leaders and elders to have an eye on youth on Tuesday night as accidents and unsavoury incidents have taken place in the past. For almost a decade now, the Bengaluru traffic police have also taken a decision to block the flyovers in the city after 9 pm.“The Shab-e-Barat is an indication of the arrival of the holy month of Ramzan. Community members have been told to come to masjids and pray. About 400-plus masjids in the city have been asked to give sermons on Friday and also make announcements on the night of Shab-e-Baarat. Not just wheeling and bike stunts, youth and community members have been asked not to roam around that night on the streets and not to disturb other community members. Some elders and leaders in each area will keep an eye and if necessary will also call the police to ensure that peace is not disturbed,” said Maqsood Imram Rashadi, Chief Imam, Jamia Masjid City Market.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A senior traffic police official said that during festivals like Shab-e-Baarat and New Year, the flyovers will be closed after 9 pm. By then, the traffic would have become normal. “All cameras in junctions are functioning and offenders will be caught if they involve in dangerous stunts.” Said the official.