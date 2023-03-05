Home Cities Bengaluru

Wage increase of 15 per cent just an eye-wash: NHM contract staff 

The protesting members said NHM workers have been regularised in Manipur and Rajasthan and the process is going on in other four states, including Telangana.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, Rally

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the state government has announced a salary hike of up to 15% to the National Health Mission (NHM) insourced employees who have been on an indefinite protest for the last 20 days, the employees said they will not get back to work. They said their protest will continue till all the contract employees are regularised. The indefinite protest has already affected the delivery of more than 50 national programmes. 

Speaking to TNSE, Padma Rekha, committee member, of Karnataka Rajya NHM Insource Employees Association, said “There are nearly 30,000 NHM employees right from doctors and surgeons till Group D workers, like technicians. We want to be regularised and we will not return to our work till this demand is met.”

She said NHM workers take care of more than 50 national health programmes, like the mental health programme, Rastriya Bala Swastya Karyakram, Rastriya Kishor Swastya Karyakram, National Tuberculosis Eradication Program and are working relentlessly at the non-communicable disease clinics and urban health centres, including the recently launched Namma Clinics. All these services have been affected putting citizens into trouble, she said and requested the government regularise them at the earliest. 

On the state government’s order passed on Saturday announcing a wage hike up to 15 per cent for the NHM staff, Padma Rekha who works as a social worker under the District Health Mission said, “Seven years have passed since I joined the service. While my basic salary is a mere Rs 25,000 without any benefits, a state government employee is drawing nearly Rs 60,000 along with TA, DA, insurance and other benefits. There are employees whose experience has crossed a decade, while their salaries have remained around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The hike ordered by the government is negligible for such workers.”

The protesting members said NHM workers have been regularised in Manipur and Rajasthan and the process is going on in other four states, including Telangana.

The government order has clarified that the hike will be applicable only for in-source /contractual employees taken under NHM and shall not be applicable to outsourced employees.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government is striving for the benefit of the employees and added that the government has fulfilled the long-pending wage hike demand by ordering the 15 per cent salary hike for the contract employees working under NHM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Health Mission NHM contract staff  Karnataka
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp