Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Animal Welfare Board appeals to citizens to refrain from applying colours on animals

The order said that action can be taken against the violaters under the Animal Cruelty Act 1960 and requested citizens to take the necessary precautions.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the festival of colours Holi coming up on Wednesday, the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board (KAWB) has issued an order appealing to people to refrain from applying colours on animals during the celebrations.

The order said that action can be taken against the violators under the Animal Cruelty Act 1960 and requested citizens to take the necessary precautions. The order dated March 3, issued by the Member Secretary of the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, said there are high chances for the animals to be affected directly or indirectly during Holi celebrations.

“Out of ignorance, people put colours on animals like dogs, cats, and cows. When the colours get into their eyes, it can even make them blind. Unlike humans, who wash off the colours, animals clean their bodies by licking themselves. The colours are swallowed when they lick and this causes inconveniences to them,” said an animal rights activist. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Animal Welfare Board Animal Cruelty Act Holi
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp