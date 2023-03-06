Karnataka Animal Welfare Board appeals to citizens to refrain from applying colours on animals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the festival of colours Holi coming up on Wednesday, the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board (KAWB) has issued an order appealing to people to refrain from applying colours on animals during the celebrations.

The order said that action can be taken against the violators under the Animal Cruelty Act 1960 and requested citizens to take the necessary precautions. The order dated March 3, issued by the Member Secretary of the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, said there are high chances for the animals to be affected directly or indirectly during Holi celebrations.

“Out of ignorance, people put colours on animals like dogs, cats, and cows. When the colours get into their eyes, it can even make them blind. Unlike humans, who wash off the colours, animals clean their bodies by licking themselves. The colours are swallowed when they lick and this causes inconveniences to them,” said an animal rights activist.

