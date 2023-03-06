Mrs International Super Queen: 16 married women take part in beauty pageant  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To empower married women to pursue their interest in fashion and prioritise their hobbies over their families once in a while, 16 women from Karnataka participated in Mrs International Super Queen at Shangri La on Sunday.

Veena Jain, National Director, International Beauty Pageants, Mrs India Globe 2016, also the wife of renowned Vedic astrologer Dr SK Jain, organised the pageant for women of Karnataka to appreciate their beauty and take it as a platform to showcase their talent and gain confidence.

Radhika Habib from Hubballi won the title of “Mrs International Super Queen 2023” (up to 45-year category). She was elated with her win, “I have come out of my nest after almost 20 years and it feels good. I would like to give a message to all the women like me that it is very important to practise self love; working upon ourselves is equally important than always prioritising our family.” Karnataka’s Rashmi Kullur also won the “Mrs International Classic Super Queen” title (45 years and above category).

(R) Radhika Habib (centre), who won the beauty pageant, with

Kannada actress Priyanka Upendra (left) and Veena Jain (right) (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

The pageant saw several women from different aspects of life, homemakers, entrepreneurs, artists, actors, corporate employees and stylists, participating in the event. Many shared their experience of walking on the stage for the first time in their life. They said it was a confidence booster and gave them courage to pursue their passion. This pageant is only a stepping stone and despite winning or losing they will continue to participate in more such pageants, they added.

Kannada actress Priyanka Upendra, one of the jury members, shared that she started her career with a beauty pageant in Kolkata. She explained that after marriage women’s priorities tend to change and they rarely get time for themselves. All women must ensure to pursue their passion which will be a driving force for them in life. Only then can women work on improving their intrapersonal skills and take out time for themselves, she added.

The jury plans to take the initiative across India and world over the next few years to encourage women across the world and to provide them with opportunities to pursue their passion.

