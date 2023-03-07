Home Cities Bengaluru

Arson at lake, summer worry for experts  

Seek more security presence at Chunchaghatta Lake to protect life

Published: 07th March 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pidamaneri lake in Dharmapuri

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With fire being reported on the lake bed of Chunchaghatta Lake in Bengaluru, activists have raised concerns over the destruction of vegetation, while officials have stated that more guards will be deployed. According to lake conservationist and Senior Lead - Projects at Action Aid Raghavendra B Pachhapur, the problem of encroachment and incidents of fire in lakes is due to a lack of security. He said that he had filed a complaint with the BBMP in February, with regard to a broken fence and illegal entry of the lake area by miscreants, especially when it is off limits.

Miscreants trespassed into the lake
area and set the vegetation on fire | Express

“The authorities have said in a reply that they did not have funds to protect the water body and only now will they take up the fence work under new grants,” he said.

Activists further added that Chunchaghatta Lake has three frequent bird visitors, which are near-threatened (Oriental Darter, Painted Stork and Black-headed Ibis).

Both Black-headed Ibis and Painted Stork frequent wet soil and shallow waters of the lake where they find food. Security needs to be tightened at the lake to protect these birds.

“Vegetation in the lakes has its own role, when green or when brown. Trees provide food, perching spaces, protection and habitat features for birds and other fauna. We need to do our best in conserving them. As the summer has begun, the BBMP should be alert and ensure that the lakes are guarded,” stressed Pachhapur.

BBMP responds
BBMP Lake Engineer Vijaykumar Haridas stated that the incident at lake premises and officials rushed to the spot on Sunday night and contained the fire. “I did not know about any broken fence or the fire at the lake. I asked my concerned engineer and he said that at 11:30 pm on Sunday night, the fire was noticed and it was contained immediately. With regard to security, I will to attend the complaint and get the issue resolved and we will ensure that there is enough security for lakes in Bengaluru,” said the official.

