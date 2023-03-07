Don’t mix ‘power’ and politics: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there are two types of power -- electricity and politics. “We have seen political power in improper management of the power sector. Politics should be kept away from the power sector,” he added.

Basically, a family needs 40 to 70 units of electricity. But the Congress party’s promise to give 200 units of free electricity is a joke. The government is giving 40 units of free power through various schemes. The announcement made by the government is based on the demand, the economics involved and the practicality of how much it can give.

Bommai said even after giving Rs 3000 crore, the Energy Department is yet to overcome losses. The CM was speaking on the sidelines of a function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of buildings of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) in Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Davanagere.

The CM said that due to the unscientific policies of previous governments, the power sector has been incurring losses. The state government has decided to bring in transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the power sector, he said.

He said the state government has taken measures to implement the recommendations of the Gurucharan Committee to make Escoms financially self-reliant. The recommendations of the committee will help Escoms overcome losses.

He said discussions have been held to revise the salary of officials of the department and the revised pay scales will be implemented soon. The government’s focus is on improving renewable energy generation and storage of power. There is a need to bring down transmission and distribution losses through scientific mechanisms. Priority is being given to tap solar energy and storage, he added.

