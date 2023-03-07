Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t mix ‘power’ and politics: CM Bommai

He said discussions have been held to revise the salary of officials of the department and the revised pay-scales will be implemented soon.

Published: 07th March 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates a Bescom building in Bengaluru  on Monday. (Photo | Express)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates a Bescom building in Bengaluru  on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there are two types of power -- electricity and politics. “We have seen political power in improper management of the power sector. Politics should be kept away from the power sector,” he added.

Basically, a family needs 40 to 70 units of electricity. But the Congress party’s promise to give 200 units of free electricity is a joke. The government is giving 40 units of free power through various schemes. The announcement made by the government is based on the demand, the economics involved and the practicality of how much it can give.

Bommai said even after giving Rs 3000 crore, the Energy Department is yet to overcome losses. The CM was speaking on the sidelines of a function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of buildings of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) in Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Davanagere.

The CM said that due to the unscientific policies of previous governments, the power sector has been incurring losses. The state government has decided to bring in transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the power sector, he said. 

He said the state government has taken measures to implement the recommendations of the Gurucharan Committee to make Escoms financially self-reliant. The recommendations of the committee will help Escoms overcome losses.

He said discussions have been held to revise the salary of officials of the department and the revised pay scales will be implemented soon. The government’s focus is on improving renewable energy generation and storage of power. There is a need to bring down transmission and distribution losses through scientific mechanisms. Priority is being given to tap solar energy and storage, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BESCOM Electricity politics
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp