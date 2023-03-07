Gay partner killed ad agency owner?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The murder of a 44-year-old advertising agency owner, whose body was found at his house behind a petrol bunk in Nayandahalli in the early hours of February 28, has taken an interesting turn with the accused being his gay partner. The deceased and accused were reportedly in a homosexual relationship for the past two years.

The family of the accused, Iliyas alias Iliyaz Khan, 26, a resident of Padarayanapura, had started searching for a girl to get him married, and the accused himself wanted to get married, but the victim was trying to stop him. Fearing that his relationship with the victim would come to light, the accused smashed his head with a hammer and stabbed him with a scissor.

The victim, Liyakath Ali Khan, was murdered at his house behind Chetty’s petrol bunk in Nayandahalli. Two days before the murder, Ali had married another woman, identified as Muskaan. Ali’s first wife Shabana Khanum, daughter Deenaj Khanum, a second-year MBBS student, and son Armaan Khan, a first-year PU student, lived in Chandra Layout 1st Stage.

“In the past, Iliyas had been engaged to a girl but it was cancelled, and his parents were on the lookout for another girl. He was worried about his future and also frustrated as Ali was not letting go of him. On the day of the murder, while engaging in a sexual act, they had an argument about Iliyas’s future. In a fit of rage, the accused hit Ali with a hammer and stabbed him with a scissor. The accused had brought the scissor to give to Muskaan as she wanted it for some domestic work,” Laxman Nimbargi, DCP (West), told the media.

After the murder, Iliyas had attempted suicide by popping some pills. He was admitted in hospital and discharged on Monday, and was produced before court. Initially, it was suspected that the murder was over a financial row, and the family had suspected the role of Iliyas as he was always with Ali.

BENGALURU: The murder of a 44-year-old advertising agency owner, whose body was found at his house behind a petrol bunk in Nayandahalli in the early hours of February 28, has taken an interesting turn with the accused being his gay partner. The deceased and accused were reportedly in a homosexual relationship for the past two years. The family of the accused, Iliyas alias Iliyaz Khan, 26, a resident of Padarayanapura, had started searching for a girl to get him married, and the accused himself wanted to get married, but the victim was trying to stop him. Fearing that his relationship with the victim would come to light, the accused smashed his head with a hammer and stabbed him with a scissor. The victim, Liyakath Ali Khan, was murdered at his house behind Chetty’s petrol bunk in Nayandahalli. Two days before the murder, Ali had married another woman, identified as Muskaan. Ali’s first wife Shabana Khanum, daughter Deenaj Khanum, a second-year MBBS student, and son Armaan Khan, a first-year PU student, lived in Chandra Layout 1st Stage.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In the past, Iliyas had been engaged to a girl but it was cancelled, and his parents were on the lookout for another girl. He was worried about his future and also frustrated as Ali was not letting go of him. On the day of the murder, while engaging in a sexual act, they had an argument about Iliyas’s future. In a fit of rage, the accused hit Ali with a hammer and stabbed him with a scissor. The accused had brought the scissor to give to Muskaan as she wanted it for some domestic work,” Laxman Nimbargi, DCP (West), told the media. After the murder, Iliyas had attempted suicide by popping some pills. He was admitted in hospital and discharged on Monday, and was produced before court. Initially, it was suspected that the murder was over a financial row, and the family had suspected the role of Iliyas as he was always with Ali.