Modi hails Bengaluru-based doctor, son for recycling unused papers

I did not expect my tweet to be quote tweeted by the PM. My son Aditya Avadani was equally shocked when I conveyed to him that the PM has acknowledged his recycling efforts, said  Dr Deepak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded a Bengaluru-based doctor and his son for recycling unused papers. The doctor tweeted a picture of unused sheets from notebooks to be bound and reused for rough work and other purposes. On March 5, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, who works as senior interventional cardiologist at Sakra World Hospital, tweeted, “Every academic year-end, my son diligently removes unused sheets from his notebooks and I get them bound. #ReduceRecycleReuse”. Modi quote tweeted the post on Tuesday and followed Dr Deepak on Twitter. 

Copies made from recycled papers

In the quote tweet, Modi said, “A good team effort this, with a larger message of sustainable living. Compliments to your son and you. Would urge others as well to share similar efforts, which will create greater awareness on recycling and “waste to wealth.”

“I did not expect my tweet to be quote tweeted by the PM. My son Aditya Avadani, who is in 10th standard, was equally shocked when I conveyed to him that the PM has acknowledged his recycling efforts,” Dr Deepak told TNIE.

“My wife Varsha Raghuraman, a teacher at Deens Academy at Whitefield, helps my son and students at the school to reuse resources, he said. “Recycling was part of every middle-class family. Kids should develop this habit. If more people start doing this, it will make a big impact on environment,” Dr Deepak said.

