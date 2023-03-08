Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 100th Jan Aushadi Kendra in Bengaluru South

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Manadaviya on Tuesday said the government’s role is not only to improve a city’’s infrastructure or drainage, but cater to the needs of the people. He said more Jan Aushadhi Kendras should be set up to provide affordable medicines to the underprivileged sections of society.

On Jan Aushadhi Diwas, celebrated on March 7, Dr Mandaviya inaugurated the 100th Jan Aushadhi Kendra of Bengaluru (South) and a free dialysis centre at the KSRTC Hospital. He said the aim of setting up a kendra is to give “Jan Aushadhi, Sasti Bhi, Uttam bhi” (affordable and quality medicines) to all. Until now, 9000 kendras have been set up across India.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras are in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of providing affordable healthcare. The provisions are laid out in a way that any private or public entity can set up a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in their locality, he said.

Prices of medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras are cheaper by at least 50 per cent and in some cases 80-90 per cent when compared to the market prices of branded medicines, he said. Medicines for cancer, blood pressure, diabetes and several other ailments are available at affordable prices. People from all strata of society face health issues, but only the poor people face the burden. These affordable medicines are of much help to such people as they can avail quality medicines at affordable prices, he said.

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that much attention is now being given to health and education in Bengaluru and a special Bengaluru Health System is also being curated. He said efforts are being made to make healthcare accessible and affordable. Clinics are being inaugurated in all wards, 19 PHCs are being upgraded and four speciality hospitals are being constructed, he added.

