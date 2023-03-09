Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru residents knock on MLA’s door, demand better roads

Under the leadership of Versova Layout RWA, the senior citizens visited the MLA’s residence, and complained of bad roads which have also hit traffic.

09th March 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Senior citizens and residents of Varsova Layout and its surroundings submitted a petition to MLA S Raghu of CV Raman Nagar Assembly segment, demanding road repairs, drainage system and infrastructure development in Kaggada­sapura area.

“Problems mount when it rains heavily,” the association members said. Association pre­s­ident Aruna Reddy said, “The MLA had come to the neighbo­uring area for inaugurating a project, but left to meet the CM later. Today, he sent his PA, who took photos and left,” he said.

