Not a faux pas

Tunir Biswas By

BENGALURU: With climate and wildlife conservation often making headlines, it has become somewhat of a faux pas to wear leather. But for folks who enjoy the feel of the clothing, its green alternative faux leather is becoming a dominant choice in popular apparel.

Not only does it help combat climate change, it is also appropriate for vegans and animal lovers. Sandalwood actor Aindrita Ray, who identifies herself as one of them, gives credence to the benefits of the fabric. “I am all for a sustainable lifestyle and turned vegan two years ago.

As an animal activist, leather products were something I had given up on about 10 years ago. I do not own any leather bags or shoes. It is good that there are other alternatives to it in the market these days. Faux leather is easily available and I find them even better than leather considering how long-lasting faux leather products are. I find it hypocritical that we are a nation with many people worshipping cows and at the same time, we are one of the largest exporters of leather,” shares Ray.

Fashion designer Ramesh Dembla has also noticed the trend of faux leather picking up at a rapid pace. “Faux leather is doing well in fashion currently. Not just sustainability, they have become trendy. I realised this after I started making those products myself, and they have been doing well lately,” says Dembla.

Agreeing with Dembla, designer Shiny Alexander mentions that despite its recent popularity, faux leather is not for everyone. “It needs a special kind of manufacturing in terms of producing a garment. Just like leather, these are one-time stitch products. There’s no scope for correction later. It is back in the market now because leather products have become commercial, there are killings of animals on a large scale. It is still a niche product as it is not something you usually wear on a daily basis,” she explains.

Fashion trend analyst Anuradha Chandrashekar, co-founder of ICH Creative Consulting LLP, says, “2023 reflects a world dusting off and amping up to face whatever challenges that may get thrown their way. Observing a strong utilitarian trend taking over, faux leather makes an impactful return this season; not just in its leather pants and classical biker jacket appeal, but as an expression of practicality while being fiercely feminine.

We are observing a throwback to the ’80s power shoulder but in an over-dramatised fashion. Androgenous styles of multi-pocketed jackets, long trenches, epaulette details and exaggerated lapels are contrasted with soft silk slip dresses or woollen draped tops. Expect to see new adaptions in fashion and accessories with innovations in bio-leather or plant-based leather driving wider explorations of the trend.”

