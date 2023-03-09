Home Cities Bengaluru

Test kits at low prices likely for Adenovirus, influenza cases in Bengaluru

Doctors explained that these viruses do not have the qualities of SARS-COV-2 virus and will not result in an outbreak unlike Covid.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases of Adenovirus and influenza in Bengaluru, the state Health Department is mulling providing test kits to hospitals at discounted prices for studying the prevalence of the virus in Bengaluru. Dr Rajath Athreya, member, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Head of Department, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Sakra World Hospital, said that the health department has been holding discussions in the recent TAC meeting for providing test kits to hospitals. 

“Currently, all hospitals are not taking patient samples for testing as a large number of samples will have to be sent daily which will be an expensive affair for a hospital.” At Sakra Hospital, only samples of inpatients in extreme conditions have been sent for testing; 21 samples have been tested positive for Adenovirus so far at the hospital. 

Even Dr Lakshmipathy from KC General Hospital said that no samples are being sent for testing and patients are being treated on the basis of their symptoms. On the other hand, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has been testing samples for influenza but not Adenovirus. From February 2023, 9 samples tested positive for H3N2 virus sub-variant influenza. 

Doctors explained that these viruses do not have the qualities of SARS-COV-2 virus and will not result in an outbreak unlike Covid. However, testing will help study the prevalence of different viruses in infected patients. 

There have been many cases of Adenovirus and influenza over the last 2-3 weeks, said Dr Aditya S Chowti, senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital. He explained that despite rising cases, it is not a cause of concern as they are self-limiting and not very severe in intensity. Fever, cold, sore throat, body pain, vomiting and diarrhoea are probable symptoms for Adenovirus. 

