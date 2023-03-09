Troubleshooting train engines is this woman's job

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The diesel loco shed at Krishnarajapuram is a sight to behold with lush greenery all around. Amidst this idyllic setting is A Asia Begum, scrutinising a loco minutely to assess its faults. Complete focus and alertness are required in her role as a loco supervisor as a loco is certified fit to be attached to a train only after her seal of approval.

Begum, who hails from Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh, has the unique credit of being the first woman in South Western Railway Zone to troubleshoot both AC and diesel locos. Another female colleague joined her a year ago.

“My grandfather (K Peeran Saheb) was a railway man. It was my father’s dream that I join the Railways. As soon as I completed my engineering, I took the Railway Recruitment Board exams and got selected immediately,” she told TNIE.

She joined the Railways in November 2013. She, however, never dreamt she would be troubleshooting train engines. “I imagined I would be sitting at some table and working for the Railways. This job is really very different and I relish doing it. Every time a relative or friend hears what I do at my workplace, they find it incredible,” she adds.

Begum works in the Progress, Planning and Investigation office here, which is male-dominated. Her work has clearly inspired her junior colleagues. “I am also training four more women for doing a similar job now,” says this mother of two children, aged 6 and 4. Her husband Zakir Hussain, employed at Accenture, is supportive on the domestic front, she adds.

Explaining the nature of her duties, the engineer gets into technical lingo. Diesel locos are sent to the shed for maintenance after they run 15 days, while AC locos after a 45-day run. “I need to check them thoroughly. I take care of overhauling and monitor relays and contractors. Cranking is done for diesel locos, while energising needs to be done for AC locos. The RPM of the engine and the horsepower too needs to be monitored,” she said.

