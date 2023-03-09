Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru flight, held

The crew found a cigarette butt in the dustbin of the lavatory and poured water into the bin as a precautionary step.

Published: 09th March 2023 09:06 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly smoking in the toilet of a flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru on Sunday night. Police said the incident took place on an IndiGo flight number 6E-716 which landed at KIA at 12.30 am on Monday.

“As per the complaint filed by a security manager, the crew suspected a female passenger of smoking a cigarette in the lavatory and forced her to open the door. The crew found a cigarette butt in the dustbin of the lavatory and poured water into the bin as a precautionary step. The captain announced that the passenger was unruly and she was handed over to the security personnel as soon as the flight landed,” the police said.

The woman, identified as Priyanka Chakraborty, a resident of Sealdah in West Bengal, was booked under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and was released later.

