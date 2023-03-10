Home Cities Bengaluru

Trained hands: 'Rastha' to save lives on Karnataka highways 

Through the ‘Rastha’ initiative, each hotspot will have 160 skilled responders and 60 trained hospital staff.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway used for representational purpose only. (National Highway 275)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To train trauma responders like police, ambulance drivers and citizens, Rajiv Gandhi University’s ‘Jeeva Raksha Trust’, in collaboration with the health and family welfare department, launched the ‘Rastha’ (Rapid Response, Assessment, Stabilisation and Safe Transport in Highway Accidents) initiative here on Thursday. The ministry of road transport and highways has identified 26 accident hotspots in nine districts across the state, where people living within a 3-km radius will be trained.

The initiative aims to save thousands of lives lost in accidents, by giving necessary training to responders like police, fire safety personnel, ambulance drivers, hospital staff and interested citizens in handling polytrauma victims (injury to multiple body parts and organs). In many cases, life is lost as the victim bleeds excessively before reaching a hospital, or because the airway is blocked, said Dr Yogesh B, programme director of Jeeva Raksha Trust.

People need training on how to handle the head and neck of a victim after an accident. Our training will focus on arresting bleeding. By taking these simple steps, the lives of accident victims can be saved, said Dr Yogesh. 

Accident hotspots identified by the ministry in 2022 fall in the districts of Mandya, Mysuru, Hubbali-Dharwad, Tumakuru, Davangere, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Mangaluru. 

Through the ‘Rastha’ initiative, each hotspot will have 160 skilled responders and 60 trained hospital staff. In addition, two government-affiliated trauma centres will have targeted, staff training sessions to improve skills in managing complex polytrauma victims.

Immediately after an accident, the nearby hospital will be informed so that they keep the facility ready to receive the victim and start treatment, and the ambulance will drive straight to the trauma centre. Principal secretary of health department, T K Anil Kumar said Karnataka is losing nearly 4,000 lives every year in road accidents, and the aim is to reduce the number of deaths.

“Rastha will help supplement the efforts of our health department in extending free medical treatment in empanelled hospitals for the victims of road accidents. With timely intervention, we can save precious lives lost in road accidents,” said Health Commissioner Randeep D.

