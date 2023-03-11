Home Cities Bengaluru

Low-proof cocktails

Low-proof (or low-ABV) cocktails let you get you drink on without ruining the rest of your day.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:01 AM

By Vijay Purty
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We love a classic Martini or Manhattan, but sometimes an occasion calls for a more sessional drink. Whether you’re extending an evening of imbibing, or simply in the mood for a light and refreshing cocktail.

Low-proof (or low-ABV) cocktails let you get your drink on without ruining the rest of your day. These cocktails are ideal for brunch and day drinking, and they tend to be lower in calories as well. For me, a true low-proof cocktail should only use low-proof ingredients.

No individual ingredient should be higher than 25% alcohol by volume. Meaning no base spirits such as vodka or tequila (at 40% abv) or whiskey or gin (at 45-50% abv). It even eliminates liqueurs like Grand Marnier. My preferences are to use Liqueurs (less than 25% ABV), wine, sparkling wine, vermouth and fortified wines like sherry and port.

BERRY ROYAL

INGREDIENTS

  • Blue Berry- 3 nos
  • Black Berry- 3 nos
  • Strawberry- ½ no
  • Triple Sec- 15 ml
  • Sparkling wine to top
  • Garnish: lemon twist

METHOD

  • Take the nicely muddled berries in a champagne flute, then add the triple sec and mix the mixture. Slowly top with chilled sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon twist.

CRANBERRY GINGER SHANDY PUNCH

INGREDIENTS

  • Cups of cranberry juice – 150 ml
  • Ginger ale – 1 can
  • Freshly-squeezed lime juice- 120 ml
  • Wheat beer - 2 bottles (660 ml)
  • Passion fruit puree- 60 ml
  • Ginger sugar, for glass riming
  • (1-part white granulated sugar with
  • 1/2-part ground ginger)
  • Lemon wedges for garnish

METHOD
In a large pitcher, add cranberry juice, ginger ale, and lime juice and stir well. Chill until ready to serve. Add beer to the pitcher just before serving. Rim tall glasses with a ginger-sugar rim, and pour shandy into the glasses over ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

