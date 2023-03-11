Home Cities Bengaluru

Scarcity hits city’s skin bank

Usually, the skin is taken from the thigh and back of a person.

Published: 11th March 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image of dark skin for representational purposes only. (File photo | Pexels)

Image of dark skin for representational purposes only. (File photo | Pexels)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s first skin bank at the government-run Victoria Hospital in the city is facing an acute shortage of skin. It is now left with 2000 sq cm of skin sufficient to treat only one patient with severe burns, according to doctors.

The skin bank has received only 182 donations since its inception in 2016. Doctors at the burns ward attribute the shortage to the increasing number of burn cases and poor response from donors. Dr Ramesh KT, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery and Burns, said the skin harvested will be sent immediately to the needy patients. Doctors have to often choose patients, depending on the severity of the case, for utilising the harvested skin.

The burns ward receives around 200 cases monthly, varying from mild to severe. Burns due to LPG cylinder blasts, electrical gadgets catching fire, and suicidal burns are the most common cases, Dr Ramesh said. 

Nagaraj BN, Nursing Officer (Skin), Victoria Hospital, said the number of people volunteering for skin donation is less. Moreover, there is a misconception that a person’s body will be disfigured if he donates skin. 

Usually, the skin is taken from the thigh and back of a person. The skin should be harvested within six hours of the death of the person. It is a simple process that is completed within 30 minutes, he said.
Dr Ramesh stressed the need for raising awareness of skin donation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
skin bank Victoria Hospital
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp