Bengaluru: Body of woman found in drum at railway station

By ANI

BENGALURU: The body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The deceased woman is around 31-35 years old. The police informed that the body was brought there by three people in an auto-rickshaw.

The CCTV footage of three people carrying the drum and leaving it at the railway station is being examined by police.

Railway SP Soumyalata visited the incident site. The police have started an investigation to find the people who were carrying the drum after checking the CCTV footage.

The body of a young woman in a highly decomposed state was found inside a drum @ Sir M Visvesvaraiah rly stn, BYP, yday. Kept outside entry door to stn. CCTV shows men came by auto & left it. 3rd inciden in Blr Div in 4 mths (1/2) @XpressBengaluru@NewIndianXpress@KannadaPrabha pic.twitter.com/rQbGTkXYez — S. Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) March 14, 2023

In a similar incident that happened in January, the body of a woman, also aged between 31-35, was found at Yeshavantpur railway station in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: The body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased woman is around 31-35 years old. The police informed that the body was brought there by three people in an auto-rickshaw. The CCTV footage of three people carrying the drum and leaving it at the railway station is being examined by police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Railway SP Soumyalata visited the incident site. The police have started an investigation to find the people who were carrying the drum after checking the CCTV footage. The body of a young woman in a highly decomposed state was found inside a drum @ Sir M Visvesvaraiah rly stn, BYP, yday. Kept outside entry door to stn. CCTV shows men came by auto & left it. 3rd inciden in Blr Div in 4 mths (1/2) @XpressBengaluru@NewIndianXpress@KannadaPrabha pic.twitter.com/rQbGTkXYez — S. Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) March 14, 2023 In a similar incident that happened in January, the body of a woman, also aged between 31-35, was found at Yeshavantpur railway station in Bengaluru.