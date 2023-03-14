Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Body of woman found in drum at railway station

The CCTV footage of three people carrying the drum and leaving it at the railway station is being examined by police.

Published: 14th March 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:16 PM

The deceased woman is around 31-35 years old.

By ANI

BENGALURU: The body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The deceased woman is around 31-35 years old. The police informed that the body was brought there by three people in an auto-rickshaw.

The CCTV footage of three people carrying the drum and leaving it at the railway station is being examined by police.

Railway SP Soumyalata visited the incident site. The police have started an investigation to find the people who were carrying the drum after checking the CCTV footage.

In a similar incident that happened in January, the body of a woman, also aged between 31-35, was found at Yeshavantpur railway station in Bengaluru. 

