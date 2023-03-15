Finding a fine balance between statement ornaments and gowns 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 95th Academy Awards saw some of the most gorgeous ladies walking down the red carpet. Their perfect gowns were teamed with jewellery which set the tone for the trends of the year. For instance, Michelle Yeoh, who won the ‘Best Actress’ for Something Somewhere All At Once, paired her Dior gown with long-drop earrings. Similarly, Cate Blanchett went for long drops along with a Louis Vuitton gown. Bengaluru girl Deepika Padukone, actor Florence Pugh and Angela Bassett opted for a sleek statement diamond necklace.

The trend has trickled down to city-based fashionistas as well. This summer, get ready to get some statement-long drops. “Usually during summer, people prefer to keep the neck airy. So statement danglers work best. It is light on the ear too,” says Ashwini Dixit, fashion content creator.

The red carpet also saw many statement-coloured gems as studs. If it’s trending, then it’s impossible for socialite Ila Dorairaj Naidu to give it a pass. So when it came to picking up the statement earrings for a high tea, she went in for fuss-free pearl earrings.

“Shoulder dusters were what I was looking for and it so happened that I chanced upon them online. I immediately picked them up,” says Naidu, pointing out that these are pretty tricky to style. “Pair it with an off-shoulder or a cold shoulder. Basically, something where your shoulders are exposed, that’s when the dusters stand out,” says Naidu, adding that the best part about these pearls is that you style them differently for day and night looks.

Women in Bengaluru are slowly drifting towards light-wear jewellery. Ashwini Oza, co-founder, Jewel Box by Arnav, says, “For regular wear, people are buying dainty double-lined diamond pendants so it goes with all summer outfits. Either full diamonds or cluster-set diamonds are fast-moving.

In India, a lot of chokers, especially pearls and Polki pendants are selling because they are lightweight and look good with georgette and chiffon in summer,” says Oza, adding there is going to be an increased demand for lab-based diamonds soon.

