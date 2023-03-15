Held at knife-point, two couples robbed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two couples who were waiting for help following a car breakdown on the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway were threatened and robbed by two scooter-borne robbers in the wee hours of Monday. They had come to Bengaluru to drop one of their friends at Nayandahalli.

On their return to Mysuru, the car stopped suddenly after developing a snag. Pushing the car to the roadside, they telephoned the NHAI helpline and could not find any help to tow the car. The victims later called the police control room after they were robbed.

The complainant cited the lack of safety measures with no proper street lights and zero patrolling. One of the women victim was held at knife point while they were robbed of all their gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakhs. The incident happened near Channapatna in Ramanagar district police limits.

Medical representative Lohith Rao along with his wife and technician Naveen along with his wife who are from Mysuru Town were threatened at knife point and robbed around 1.50 am on Monday between Devarahosahalli and Thittamaranahalli on the new expressway.

Speaking to TNIE, Rao said that the accused after entering from the service road approached the car and started knocking on the windshield. “As one of them was wearing khaki-coloured pants, we mistook them for policemen and stepped out of the car.

Since both the women were sitting inside, one of the accused got in and held them at knife point. We did not have any other option and had to hand over all our valuables.” Rao said. “After robbing us, the duo casually walked alongside the main road and disappeared in the dark.” Rao added. The police produced three suspects. “The victims did not identify the three suspects saying that the accused were different. The accused seem to be professional,” said the police.

