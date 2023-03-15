Joint Action Committee of RTC unions to go on strike from March 21

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of RTC trade unions has called for an indefinite strike from March 21 after its talks with Transport Minister Sriramulu failed on March 8.

This is likely to affect bus services across the state. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, H V Anantha Subbarao, president of KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, said, “There are more than one lakh employees in KSRTC, BMTC, NWKSRTC and KKSRTC. Their salaries have not been revised since 2016. We have urged the government to fulfil our demands. But no steps have been taken to fulfil them. We do not have any other option but to go on an indefinite strike from March 21.”

He said the federation’s demands include a 25 per cent increase in basic pay, better working condition, medical benefits, withdrawal of FIRs filed against workers, and eight-hour shifts for employees.

The unions rejected the 10 per cent hike offered by the minister. The strike call comes at a time when school and college students are writing their annual exams.

