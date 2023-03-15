Home Cities Bengaluru

Siemens, IISc to promote innovation in healthcare   

Medical technology major Siemens Healthineers and the IISc have signed an MoU to promote innovation in healthcare.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical technology major Siemens Healthineers and the IISc have signed an MoU to promote innovation in healthcare. Siemens Healthineers will also be laying the foundation stone for an innovation hub, to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore at Bommasandra Industrial Area on Wednesday.

Sharing details about the MoU with IISc, Elisabeth Staudinger, member of the managing board, Siemens Healthineers, told the media on Tuesday, “We will be extending our support to the upcoming multi-speciality hospital at IISc. We will be taking care of the biomedical equipment needs at the hospital and other medical schools taken up by IISc.”

She said the intention of the collaboration is to promote innovation, and added that Siemens Healthineers collaborate in three areas -- universities, hospitals and with industries. Talking about setting up of the innovation hub that was announced in 2020, and delayed due to land acquisition and other design approvals, Staudinger said,

“The hub will be a part of Siemens Healthineers’ strategy 2025. It will be spread over 75,000 sqft and will be functional by 2025. The state-of-art facility will be an integral part of the global network of innovation, and India plays an important role as a growth market for Siemens Healthineers.”

Staudinger said they are expecting to employ 1,800 people for the hub, and added that they will bring in their software development team, manufacturing and innovation hub under one roof.  

