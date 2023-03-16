Home Cities Bengaluru

NHAI barricades e-way stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway for repair work

Soon after the barricades were put on the stretch, travellers and netizens took to social media to criticise the government and the NHAI for improper maintenance.

Published: 16th March 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have barricaded a portion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from Tuesday night after steel plates on the road joints were found damaged.

Soon after the barricades were put on the stretch, travellers and netizens took to social media to criticise the government and the NHAI for improper maintenance. They accused the NHAI and the government for collecting toll without providing a proper road.

Member of Parliament Pratap Simha took to social media to inform people that the road was not damaged and the NHAI is taking up minor repair work. However, unconvinced by it, travellers demanded the government to stop toll collection until the road is ready.

Meanwhile, officials from NHAI told The New Indian Express that they found a portion of the joint steel plate protruding during daily inspection rounds on the expressway at Nedagatta, near Bidadi. “To avoid accidents and ensure that no vehicle passing on the stretch is damaged, we immediately barricaded the portion and started the repair work on the stretch. It will be open for the public in two days,” said an NHAI official.

The officials said that two months ago a lorry carrying excessive load had toppled at the portion of the expressway and had damaged it. “It is not true that the stretch has been opened for people only from Sunday (March 12), after it was inaugurated by the prime minister. Citizens have been using the stretch even before that and lakhs of vehicles ply on the road every day. Due to wear and tear, the steel plate has been damaged further and required immediate repair work,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp