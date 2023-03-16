NHAI barricades e-way stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway for repair work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have barricaded a portion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from Tuesday night after steel plates on the road joints were found damaged.

Soon after the barricades were put on the stretch, travellers and netizens took to social media to criticise the government and the NHAI for improper maintenance. They accused the NHAI and the government for collecting toll without providing a proper road.

Member of Parliament Pratap Simha took to social media to inform people that the road was not damaged and the NHAI is taking up minor repair work. However, unconvinced by it, travellers demanded the government to stop toll collection until the road is ready.

Meanwhile, officials from NHAI told The New Indian Express that they found a portion of the joint steel plate protruding during daily inspection rounds on the expressway at Nedagatta, near Bidadi. “To avoid accidents and ensure that no vehicle passing on the stretch is damaged, we immediately barricaded the portion and started the repair work on the stretch. It will be open for the public in two days,” said an NHAI official.

The officials said that two months ago a lorry carrying excessive load had toppled at the portion of the expressway and had damaged it. “It is not true that the stretch has been opened for people only from Sunday (March 12), after it was inaugurated by the prime minister. Citizens have been using the stretch even before that and lakhs of vehicles ply on the road every day. Due to wear and tear, the steel plate has been damaged further and required immediate repair work,” the official added.

BENGALURU: Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have barricaded a portion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from Tuesday night after steel plates on the road joints were found damaged. Soon after the barricades were put on the stretch, travellers and netizens took to social media to criticise the government and the NHAI for improper maintenance. They accused the NHAI and the government for collecting toll without providing a proper road. Member of Parliament Pratap Simha took to social media to inform people that the road was not damaged and the NHAI is taking up minor repair work. However, unconvinced by it, travellers demanded the government to stop toll collection until the road is ready.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, officials from NHAI told The New Indian Express that they found a portion of the joint steel plate protruding during daily inspection rounds on the expressway at Nedagatta, near Bidadi. “To avoid accidents and ensure that no vehicle passing on the stretch is damaged, we immediately barricaded the portion and started the repair work on the stretch. It will be open for the public in two days,” said an NHAI official. The officials said that two months ago a lorry carrying excessive load had toppled at the portion of the expressway and had damaged it. “It is not true that the stretch has been opened for people only from Sunday (March 12), after it was inaugurated by the prime minister. Citizens have been using the stretch even before that and lakhs of vehicles ply on the road every day. Due to wear and tear, the steel plate has been damaged further and required immediate repair work,” the official added.