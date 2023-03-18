Home Cities Bengaluru

Airport shuttle bus goofs up, drops international passengers at domestic gate  

The goof-up caused major confusion as international passengers need to clear immigration checks.

Published: 18th March 2023 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Kempegowda International Airport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a rare goof-up at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, 30 passengers of Sri Lankan Airlines were erroneously made to alight at the domestic arrival gate instead of the international arrival gate by the shuttle bus ferrying them inside. This caused major confusion as international passengers need to clear immigration checks.

Flight UL 173 from Colombo reached KIA at 2.22 am on March 17 and flyers were then mistakenly taken to the domestic arrival bus gate. “The passengers entered the domestic baggage claim area to collect their baggage. Later the incident came too late and the Operations team at the terminal rushed to the spot and reported the mistake to the CISF and Immigration officials,” said an airport source.

The airlines and the Ground Handling Agent were given a stern warning by security personnel, the source said.  “The passengers were immediately shifted to International Arrivals for screening by Immigration. They later proceeded to the International Baggage Claims section,” he said.

A spokesperson of the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) confirmed the incident. “It was human error that caused this confusion and corrective measures are being taken,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Sri Lankan Airlines CISF BIAL
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp