Chowk gets a smart new look with plaza, fountain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The struggle of walking through the narrow lanes of Shivajinagar or finding a suitable parking slot are passe. Much has changed in this bustling market, with the area getting a facelift under the Smart City Project.

Chandni Chowk Circle (popularly known as Chowk) in Shivajinagar, now has a plaza, fountain, smart parking facility, bright lighting and a clock tower. The revamp of the circle and a portion of Shivajinagar was carried out by Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL), at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Chandi Chowk Road, opposite Dandu Mariamma Temple Circle leading to Russell Market and Rabu Boudi (stone well), has also been developed.

According to Shakeel Ahmed, a former corporator of Bharatinagar, the 200-year-old Chandni Chowk that had sweet stalls and auto part stores, has been given a facelift along with the 250-year-old well. “Earlier, these places were filled with garbage and the roads were uneven. The area MLA’s fund and BBMP funds were used for this. The clock tower is another attraction. There will be a fountain and people can gather here for cultural events,” he said.

Mohammed Idrees Chaudhry, general secretary of Russell Market Traders’ Association, said, “Earlier, taking this route was hell. But after the renovation, it has improved a great deal. During the monsoon, the roads would get flooded, which won’t happen now. However, the next big challenge is maintenance.”

He added that Russell Market has been painted and renovated from the outside, but needs a makeover from the inside, and should be able to generate revenue for the BBMP.

MLA Rizwan Arshad said access to this area was always an issue. “In a few days, Shivajinagar Road will be opened and Bus Stand Road will be ready. Once completed, this place will be more pedestrian-friendly. The idea is to bring people together for cultural events,” said Arshad.

The area from Chowk Circle, opposite St Mary’s Basilica, will also have smart parking, and can accommodate over 50 cars and 150 two-wheelers.

GRAND CARNIVAL TODAY

The plaza, fountain and white topping of Chandni Chowk and road were developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, while the heritage well, lighting and other amenities cost Rs 2 crore. The government and residents are organising a grand carnival on Saturday to mark the opening of the stretch.

