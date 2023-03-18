Home Cities Bengaluru

Chowk gets a smart new look with plaza, fountain

Shivajinagar facelift costs Rs 7 crore; Roads improved, clock tower constructed, CCTVs installed

Published: 18th March 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

A revamped Shivajinagar is illuminated in all its glory, in Bengaluru on Friday evening | Nagaraja Gadekal

A revamped Shivajinagar is illuminated in all its glory, in Bengaluru on Friday evening | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The struggle of walking through the narrow lanes of Shivajinagar or finding a suitable parking slot are passe. Much has changed in this bustling market, with the area getting a facelift under the Smart City Project. 

Chandni Chowk Circle (popularly known as Chowk) in Shivajinagar, now has a plaza, fountain, smart parking facility, bright lighting and a clock tower. The revamp of the circle and a portion of Shivajinagar was carried out by Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL), at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Chandi Chowk Road, opposite Dandu Mariamma Temple Circle leading to Russell Market and Rabu Boudi (stone well), has also been developed. 

According to Shakeel Ahmed, a former corporator of Bharatinagar, the 200-year-old Chandni Chowk that had sweet stalls and auto part stores, has been given a facelift along with the 250-year-old well. “Earlier, these places were filled with garbage and the roads were uneven. The area MLA’s fund and BBMP funds were used for this. The clock tower is another attraction. There will be a fountain and people can gather here for cultural events,” he said.

Mohammed Idrees Chaudhry, general secretary of Russell Market Traders’ Association, said, “Earlier, taking this route was hell. But after the renovation, it has improved a great deal. During the monsoon, the roads would get flooded, which won’t happen now. However, the next big challenge is maintenance.”

He added that Russell Market has been painted and renovated from the outside, but needs a makeover from the inside, and should be able to generate revenue for the BBMP.

MLA Rizwan Arshad said access to this area was always an issue. “In a few days, Shivajinagar Road will be opened and Bus Stand Road will be ready. Once completed, this place will be more pedestrian-friendly. The idea is to bring people together for cultural events,” said Arshad.

The area from Chowk Circle, opposite St Mary’s Basilica, will also have smart parking, and can accommodate over 50 cars and 150 two-wheelers.

GRAND CARNIVAL TODAY
The plaza, fountain and white topping of Chandni Chowk and road were developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, while the heritage well, lighting and other amenities cost Rs 2 crore. The government and residents are organising a grand carnival on Saturday to mark the opening of the stretch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivajinagar Smart City Project Chandni Chowk Circle
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp