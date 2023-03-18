Honey On The rocks

Jones Elish By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Honey has long been a beloved ingredient in cocktails, and its popularity only seems to be growing with time. One of the key reasons behind its enduring appeal is its incredible versatility as a sweetener. Bartenders around the world have been incorporating honey into their drinks for years, using it to add sweetness and balance to a variety of cocktails. From whiskey and bourbon-based cocktails to fruity and floral concoctions, honey has become a staple ingredient behind the bar.

Another exciting trend that has emerged in recent years is the use of locally sourced and speciality honey in cocktails. Many bartenders are exploring the unique flavours and aromas that different varieties of honey can bring to their drinks. Honeys like manuka or orange blossom, is increasingly being used to add depth and complexity to cocktails, while also highlighting the regional flavours of different areas.

Honey syrup is also quickly gaining popularity as a sweetener of choice for many bartenders. Made by combining honey and water, honey syrup is easier to mix into cocktails than straight honey and can be flavoured with various herbs, spices, and citrus fruits to add an even greater level of complexity to the drink.

Furthermore, honey is a natural, nutrient-rich alternative to sugar that still provides the necessary sweetness and balance that cocktails require.

With its versatility, unique flavours, and health benefits, it is no wonder that bartenders around the world continue to experiment with different ways to incorporate honey into their drinks. Whether you are a fan of classic whiskey cocktails or fruity, tropical concoctions, there’s sure to be a honey-sweetened drink out there that will appeal to your tastes.

So, next time you are out at a bar or trying your hand at making cocktails at home, be sure to keep honey in mind as a delicious and versatile sweetener. Here are some of my favourite cocktails' ingredients!

WATERING HOLE

Whiskey: 45ml

Honey Water: 25ml (diluted honey on 1:1 ratio)

Coffee Vermouth: 15 ml

Method

Stir all the ingredients in a mixing glass & pour it in a Martini or Nick and Nora glass, and serve!

HONEY FIZZ

Gin: 60ML

Spiced Honey Water: 20ml

Citrus Carbonated Water: Top Up

Stir Gin & Spiced

Honey water with lot of ice & pour it into a high ball glass with ice

Top it up with citrus carbonated water and serve!

SPICE HONEY WATER

Dilute the honey with water on 1:1 ratio

Mildly roast the all the spices (star anise, cardamom, and cinnamon)

Add them to honey water and store it for 12 hours.

