Influenza scare: Health Department adds Oseltamivir to essential drug list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Department has added Oseltamivir drug (used to treat Influenza) to the essential drug list in an advisory issued on Saturday.

It will be made available in all health facilities in the state. The Union health ministry had written to six states in India to take action to curb the rise in Influenza and Covid cases. Karnataka has also been witnessing a rise in cases.

The advisory stated that the Influenza is self-limiting and only lasts 5-7 days, and the morbidity and mortality rates are also low. Infants, pregnant women, elderly people and ones taking long-term medication are at high risk and must take measures

. People are advised to avoid crowds, maintain social distancing, and hygiene and ensure a nutrient-rich diet.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Department has added Oseltamivir drug (used to treat Influenza) to the essential drug list in an advisory issued on Saturday. It will be made available in all health facilities in the state. The Union health ministry had written to six states in India to take action to curb the rise in Influenza and Covid cases. Karnataka has also been witnessing a rise in cases. The advisory stated that the Influenza is self-limiting and only lasts 5-7 days, and the morbidity and mortality rates are also low. Infants, pregnant women, elderly people and ones taking long-term medication are at high risk and must take measuresgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); . People are advised to avoid crowds, maintain social distancing, and hygiene and ensure a nutrient-rich diet.