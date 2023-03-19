Home Cities Bengaluru

Influenza scare: Health Department adds Oseltamivir to essential drug list

The advisory stated that the Influenza is self-limiting and only lasts 5-7 days, and the morbidity and mortality rate are also low.

Published: 19th March 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Oseltamivir

Oseltamivir drug (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Department has added Oseltamivir drug (used to treat Influenza) to the essential drug list in an advisory issued on Saturday.

It will be made available in all health facilities in the state. The Union health ministry had written to six states in India to take action to curb the rise in Influenza and Covid cases. Karnataka has also been witnessing a rise in cases.

The advisory stated that the Influenza is self-limiting and only lasts 5-7 days, and the morbidity and mortality rates are also low. Infants, pregnant women, elderly people and ones taking long-term medication are at high risk and must take measures

. People are advised to avoid crowds, maintain social distancing, and hygiene and ensure a nutrient-rich diet.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Health Department Oseltamivir drug
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp