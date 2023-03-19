Six turn approvers, get pardons in Bengaluru IMA case   

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases tendered pardons to six accused in the IMA scam as they agreed to become approvers. The accused were charge-sheeted by the CBI under IPC sections and the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court directed the CBI to make necessary arrangements for recording the statement of those accused by a magistrate. Judge B Jayanth Kumar tendered the pardon, subject to their making full and true disclosure relating to the offence.

The accused-turned-approvers are Nizamuddin Azeemuddin and Nasir Hussain, director and operational managers of IMA Pvt Ltd and other companies, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, chief accountant of IMG groups, Vaseem, secretary and committee member of IMA credit cooperative society, Syed Mujahid, a nominated former corporator of BBMP and Istiyaq Ahmed, husband of a former corporator of BBMP.

“The prosecution is confident that they would get a full and true disclosure from the accused. They also believe that the evidence given by the accused is helpful for the court to come to the right conclusion,” the court noted.

Mansoor Khan objects

Khan has filed common objections to the applications filed by Nizamuddin and Naveed for pardon, contending that those applications are false and untenable and liable to be rejected with costs. He alleged that he was falsely arrayed as an accused.

