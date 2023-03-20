Home Cities Bengaluru

Autos not to ply today, unions want bike taxis off roads in Bengaluru

Drivers say using personal white-board bikes as taxis illegal

Published: 20th March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bike Taxi Association

Members of the Bike Taxi Association stage a protest alleging harassment by autorickshaw and cab drivers, at Freedom Park on Sunday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Autorickshaws will not ply on Bengaluru roads on Monday (March 20) as auto unions have called for a one-day strike against the state government’s decision to grant permission for e-bike taxis. The unions have also demanded a ban on personal two-wheelers (white-board bikes) being used as bike taxis.

The state transport department permitted private company Bounce to operate 100 e-bike taxis in the city to improve the first and last-mile connectivity under its Electric Bike Taxi Scheme. The department has fixed a fare of Rs 25 for 5km and Rs 50 for 10km. 

Recently, an auto driver was arrested after he waylaid a bike taxi rider, smashed his helmet and warned him of serious repercussions if found operating his bike taxi again.

“People are using their personal white-board bikes and scooters as taxis by linking their vehicles with companies like Rapido. This is illegal and has eaten into the income of nearly two lakh auto drivers, whose earnings had already suffered after Covid,” said Manjunath, convenor of Bangalore Auto Drivers Unions’ Federation.

He pointed out that Maharashtra and Delhi, realising the problems of auto drivers, have banned bike taxis. “Autos have to get permits, follow many rules and ensure the safe journey of their passengers. But white-board taxis do not have any rules and there are many incidents where the safety of passengers has been compromised,” he added.

“We want the state government to impose a similar ban and help auto drivers lead a decent life,” he said and added that the strike will start Sunday midnight and end Monday midnight. Members of the protesting unions will carry out an auto rally from the city's central railway station to the chief minister’s residence on Monday morning to grab his attention and urge him to address their woes.

