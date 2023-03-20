Educationists hit out at Karnataka govt’s plan for financial autonomy for UVCE colleges  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Educationist Prof B Narayanappa on Saturday said while the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has been able to produce many prominent figures, it has been reduced to a commercialised version of itself due to government negligence.

He was speaking at a consortium organised by IGNITE - the All Karnataka Engineering Students’ Forum, and the Engineering Colleges Faculty Association (ECFA) on the ‘Impact of Financial Autonomy in Higher Education’.

“After producing many eminent engineers and scientists, now UVCE is becoming commercial only because of the negligence of the government and officials,” he said. Several other educationists echoed the same sentiment with the government currently in the process of formulating an IIT model for UVCE, including allowing financial autonomy to UVCE’s affiliated colleges.

“The goal of modelling UVCE as IIT is good. But the government should not shy away from the responsibility of providing funds under the guise of autonomy. If a prestigious college, like UVCE, is converted into a self-financed institution, only those with money will be able to study. The fight against educational financial autonomy should involve students, teachers and parents,” said Prof M N Sreehari, an advisor to the government on traffic, transportation and infrastructure.

IGNITE convenor Abhaya Diwakar said the government is shirking its responsibility in providing basic facilities to its colleges. “The government is shying away from its basic responsibility of providing funds to educational institutions. To label such a college as financially autonomous is exactly to levy expensive fees on students and parents. We fear that this policy will curtail engineering education in the future,” she said.

