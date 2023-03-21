Home Cities Bengaluru

25 KSRTC e-buses will ply to five more cities in Karnataka

The overwhelming response to the Bengaluru-Mysuru e-bus prompted KSRTC to launch the operations.

Published: 21st March 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Photos of 2022

KSRTC buses. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 25 electric buses from Bengaluru to Madikeri, Virajpet, Davangere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru. CM Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the buses here on Monday.

The overwhelming response to the Bengaluru-Mysuru e-bus prompted KSRTC to launch the operations. KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar told TNIE, “After the success of the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, we are expanding our operations on five inter-district routes too. We launched 25 e-buses on Monday, and by April, we will totally have 50 e-buses in operation.”

Charging infrastructure has been set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Davangere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, and the buses are expected to run 300km on a single charge, he said. On ticket price, Kumar said fares will be higher than ordinary bus fares, but less than the premium Airavata buses. Service is expected soon. 

BMTC bus to Chikkaballapur

Travellers between Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur can hop into a BMTC bus from Tuesday. After KSRTC gave its nod to BMTC to operate inter-district services between Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur, BMTC announced that it will operate air-conditioned services, with route number V-298MN from Kempegowda Bus Station to Chikkaballpur Bus Stand via Hebbal, Yelahanka, Rani Circle/Devanahalli.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC e-buses Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp