25 KSRTC e-buses will ply to five more cities in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 25 electric buses from Bengaluru to Madikeri, Virajpet, Davangere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru. CM Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the buses here on Monday.

The overwhelming response to the Bengaluru-Mysuru e-bus prompted KSRTC to launch the operations. KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar told TNIE, “After the success of the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, we are expanding our operations on five inter-district routes too. We launched 25 e-buses on Monday, and by April, we will totally have 50 e-buses in operation.”

Charging infrastructure has been set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Davangere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, and the buses are expected to run 300km on a single charge, he said. On ticket price, Kumar said fares will be higher than ordinary bus fares, but less than the premium Airavata buses. Service is expected soon.

BMTC bus to Chikkaballapur

Travellers between Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur can hop into a BMTC bus from Tuesday. After KSRTC gave its nod to BMTC to operate inter-district services between Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur, BMTC announced that it will operate air-conditioned services, with route number V-298MN from Kempegowda Bus Station to Chikkaballpur Bus Stand via Hebbal, Yelahanka, Rani Circle/Devanahalli.



